CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening around 11:22 p.m. when CVPD received several calls reporting a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the 500 block of Naples Street, according to Lt. Scott Adams.

Lt. Adams said that multiple calls reported that the pedestrian was in the roadway after the crash and police, upon arrival, attempted to provide lifesaving measures. Despite efforts, the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the woman killed is being withheld until her family has been notified.

CVPD officials say that the suspect fled the scene and is currently at large.

Traffic Bureau officers were called to the scene and the matter remains under investigation at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to reach out to officials at the Chula Vista Police Department by calling 619-479-5321.