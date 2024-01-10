CHULA VISTA, Calif. — There are new concerns in the South Bay regarding the homeless, now that the city has cleared and is on track to reopen Harborside Park.

Many of the homeless are now positioning themselves right around the corner.

FOX 5 drove down Industrial Boulevard on the way to Harborside Elementary Wednesday morning and spotted more than 30 tents set up along the sidewalk.

There was also a lot of garbage.

Students were seen walking to school, passing right by the tents now seen by the community as a new encampment .

A representative from the Chula Vista Elementary School District told FOX 5 that the district is doing all it can to ensure the safety of its students.

“We have hired a security guard to monitor the surrounding areas when families are walking to from school. We also have cameras installed that are live streaming to school site personnel, district staff, that can be provided to local law-enforcement when needed,” said Giovanna Castro, communications director for the district.

Mayor John McCann has proposed a strict homeless encampment ban that could go up for a vote a few months from now.

In the meantime, the city says it has homeless outreach teams out as well as cleanup crew.