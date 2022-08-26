Police are searching for a pair of juveniles suspected in multiple shootings.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a pair of minors Friday suspected in two separate shootings that left several people injured, according to San Diego Police Department.

The first shooting was reported early Friday morning from a downstairs unit at an apartment at 1100 Dennery Road in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood.

Upon investigating, police determined that a party was being held in the upstairs unit where the shooting took place, with a stray bullet going into the downstairs unit, hitting the resident, Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene TV.

After the shooting, people at the party scattered from the apartment. Officers located and attempted to chase two people identified as possible suspects in the shooting, Gini said.

Officers lost the two suspects in the large apartment complex, but a short time later officers received reports of a car being shot at as a driver headed north on Dennery Road. Police believed this shooting was connected to the apartment shooting.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic male juveniles. One was described as thin and the other was said to have long hair, according to police.

The person who was shot in the apartment suffered a minor injury to their shin, Gini said. The woman who was shot in the vehicle suffered a minor wound to their cheek.

No arrests have been made at this time and no other information on the suspects were available.