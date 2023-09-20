CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Leaders in Chula Vista are planning a special election less than a year after they elected a new city attorney.

The reason? Residents there voted for a candidate who died before the election and now they need to elect someone to fill that role.

Part of that planning Tuesday focused on the potential for a runoff if no candidate gets the majority vote in the race.

In a unanimous agreement, the council decided on a set runoff date for March 5.

This comes after the late Simon Silva unexpectedly died from cancer during the initial 2022 race, but still beat his opponent Dan Smith for the city attorney seat last November by 756 votes.

“Unfortunately, our individual who won the city attorney race passed away and, again, our condolences to him,” said Mayor John McCann.

The matter did raise controversy just about a year ago to date when former Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, along with the city’s democratic party, encouraged voters to select the deceased candidate for city attorney despite Silva’s passing.

It drew contention over concerns of a potential special election and its hefty price tag of around $1.4 million, which is now a reality for voters.

“I’m really disappointed that people come to this council meeting and disrespect the honor and the history, and the goodness of the man that was running for city attorney,” said Salas during a city council meeting regarding the vacancy last year.

There are now three candidates vying to fill Silva’s vacant seat, including Bart Miesfeld, Marco Verdugo and Dan Smith Diaz who ran against Silva in the last election.

If they don’t get the the majority vote in November, they’re off to the runoff on March 5, which the mayor says will knock down the cost for taxpayers from over $1 million down to $225,000.

“That would be just the runoff. Although that’s going to be over $200,000, we’re making sure we’re going to be as cost efficient as possible,” explained Mayor McCann.

The runoff will only occur if no candidate gets over 50% of the vote this November, which could be a possibility given the pattern of low voter turnout for special elections.