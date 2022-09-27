CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The husband of missing South Bay mom Maya Millete was found mentally competent to stand trial Monday.

The criminal case against 41-year-old Larry Millete can now go forward after a psychiatrist found him to be mentally competent.

He is accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife who has been missing since January 7, 2021.

The next stage in court will be a preliminary hearing, which is expected to last three weeks. Prosecutors will present evidence they say will support the murder charge and unlawful possession of an assault weapon that is filed against him.

The district attorney’s office alleges that Larry killed his wife because she was seeking a divorce. Larry Millete has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance and has said he believes she left on her own.

Nobody has reported seeing Maya since she was first reported missing and her body has not yet been found.

Her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, says she is thrilled the case will move forward and that she plans to continue searching for her sister.

A new website has been created for more information on search efforts to find Maya.



Judge Cindy Davis has set a status conference for Friday morning at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista.