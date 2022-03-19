SAN DIEGO – The medical examiner who conducted an autopsy of the San Diego County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell Thursday says that a cause of death has yet to be identified, authorities announced Saturday.

According to Lt. Joel Stranger with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, initial autopsy results for Lonnie Newton Rupard did not uncover any evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, however, some tests are still being run.

“There were no signs of trauma and Rupard did not presumptively test positive for any illegal substances,” Stranger said. “The cause and manner of death are pending laboratory results and further evaluation.”

Deputies found Rupard unresponsive in his cell Thursday, where he was alone at the time, according to Stranger. Medical staff performed life-saving measures on the South Bay man before he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Rupard was initially booked into the San Diego County Jail on Dec. 19 after police arrested him on suspicion of violating the terms of his conditional release, stemming back to a 2019 assault conviction.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the sheriff’s homicide unit.