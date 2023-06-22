IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — There are currently no retail firearm stores in Imperial Beach, but the city recently got a business license application for a new gun store which prompted discussions on the matter.

City council approved a 45-day moratorium Wednesday night on retailers who sell firearms or ammunition.

“The moratorium right now means nothing can happen as far as firearms stores or approval of anything within the city for 45 days,” Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre said.

Aguirre says the moratorium will give the city time to study impacts of having a gun retailer in Imperial Beach when it comes to public health and public safety.

“For example, something that was mentioned, can it be adjacent to a school or a park,” Aguirre said.

IB residents at Wednesday’s meeting opposed the idea of waiting 45 days for a business license while other spoke in favor of the moratorium.

Aguirre is now asking for patience as they move forward with the process.

“We want to make sure we do it right, that we do it in a way that doesn’t hinder anyone’s rights but that also provides a safe environment and stays within the ethos of our community, which is a safe and family-friendly community,” she said.

The mayor says they hope to come back with a final decision in 45 days and require a second reading for it to be implemented.