SAN DIEGO – A decision on whether or not Larry Millete- the Chula Vista man accused in the murder of his estranged wife Maya Millete- is competent to stand trial was postponed in a San Diego County courtroom Monday afternoon as a forensic evaluation continues.

Doctors asked Judge Cindy D. Davis for more time to review documents connected to the case and were granted one more month to evaluate the evidence before a final decision is made.

Millete’s defense team filed the motion for a couple of weeks before his preliminary hearing was about to start in June; a forensic evaluation motion puts all criminal proceedings on hold pending the outcome.

The evaluation, conducted by two psychiatrists, took place at the end of June, but the doctors on the case told Judge Davis Monday that they need more time.

“The forensic doctors have asked for a little bit more time,” said Judge Davis during the hearing. “They’ve noted that are, there’s a lot of documentation, so the doctors are asking to have this matter continued.”

After some logistic wrangling with attorneys, the judge made it clear any more delays would not be welcome.

“My only concern about this date, you know, the report the will be coming back much sooner, so this will give you more time to look at the report. However, if a second evaluation is requested, we’re sitting almost one month out, so it’s delaying the process a bit,” said Judge Davis.

Maya Millete has been missing for more than a year and a half and her body has not been found.

A new court date has been set for September 26 and those involved in the case do expect to have a final decision at that time.