CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department has been granted over $3 million to prevent smash-and-grab robberies, along with car thefts in the South Bay.

The state money has been given out after a number of high-profile mall robberies have plagued California malls.

“We’ve all seen the traumatic and dramatic smash-and-grab series on our TVs and social media channels,” said said Phil Collum, CVPD assistant chief. “And while Chula Vista has been fortunate that we haven’t been subjected to that and we are very very blessed for that, but we want to again make sure that stays the way it is.”

Car thefts are included in the funding grant, because stolen cars are commonly used as get away cars and that’s where Chula Vista has seen major issues.

“Chula Vista has had a 30% increase in auto thefts over the last year and that is not insignificant,” said Collum.

Hiring a new detective along with supporting CVPD’s drone first responder program will be part of the grant funding.

The department is one of the first in the nation to fly drones to calls, most times getting an eye on the scene minutes before police arrive.

CVPD hopes their new funding will not only catch more criminals, but also stop some crimes before they happen.