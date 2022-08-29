CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Chula Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing man.

51-year-old Loren Hobrock was last seen on Aug. 27 at 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of C Street and Broadway in Chula Vista, officials with CVPD said on social media.

The man is described as a white male, five feet four inches, roughly 200 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. Hobrock was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with white stripes, red suspenders, black Nike basketball shorts, crew socks, grey and white sneakers with orange laces and black glasses.

Officials say Hobrock has a developmental disability and requires regular medication. He also does not have his wallet or cell phone with him.

Anyone who sees the man or believes they know his whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to CVPD at 619-691-5151.

Check back for updates on this developing story.