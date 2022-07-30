CHULA VISTA – Anyone want a free taco?

In honor of National Night Out, the Chula Vista Police Department is partnering up with Tacos El Gordo to treat some lucky residents to a free meal.

On Tuesday, August 2, officers with the Chula Vista Police Department will hand out tacos on a first come first served basis. The free tacos will be given out from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CVPD headquarters (315 4th Ave, Chula Vista).

The tacos are being donated by Tacos El Gordo, according to a post made by the Chula Vista Police Department.

National Night Out in Chula Vista will also include a tour of the police station, a demonstration of the Jaws of Life, kids activities and more, according to the City of Chula Vista.

For more information on the National Night Out, click HERE.