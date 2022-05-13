CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Parents and staff from Harborside Elementary School in Chula Vista are sounding the alarm about a growing homeless encampment right behind their playground.

“Parents have raised concerns about the homeless population that basically lives on the backside of the school, adjacent to the playground,” said Micheal Perez, interim principal at Harborside Elementary.

Perez says parents raised their concerns about the growing homeless population at his “Coffee with a Principal” meeting Thursday. Perez said the group brought a petition signed by dozens of parents who want to find a solution to the problem.

“He has told me he’s seen the police over there,” said Amanda Faith, a parent of a kindergartener at Harborside.

Faith says her biggest concern is that children can see what is happening at the encampment.

“They can see, you know, drugs happening, and paraphernalia…and the park is very dirty,” said the Chula Vista mother.

Perez says there was an overdose, last week while school was starting that sparked parents’ concerns.

“It’s a problem that exists throughout California, throughout San Diego, but it’s just something that we shouldn’t have next to a school,” said Perez.

Perez says the Chula Vista Elementary School District superintendent is aware of the situation and is in contact with Chula Vista City Council member Andrea Cardenas.

FOX5 reached out to Cardenas and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas but did not hear back.

Parents say they are trying to find a solution before the students are out on summer break.

“What if something happens? Are we going to wait till something happens and then do something about it? We don’t want to have any victims,” said Perez.