CHULA VISTA, Calif. – In the final hours before the June 7 California Primary Election, mayoral candidates in Chula Vista are making a last-minute push to voters.

Two of the six candidates in the race will move on to the ballot in November, the winner will then replace Mary Casillas Salas, who has served two terms.

Chula Vista City Council member Jill Galvez is one of those candidates. Galvez says her top story is public safety.

“So, number one issue that everyone wants is safe neighborhoods. Safe neighborhoods means everything from adequately staffing public safety– making sure that we have our full contingency of 281 police officers,” said Galvez.

The Chula Vista City Council member is running against five other candidates including Chula Vista native and businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar, retired U.S. Army Major Spencer Cash, chief of staff to the president of Southwestern College Zaneta Encarnacion, Chula Vista City Council member Jim McCann, and Chula Vista business owner Rudy Ramirez.

“I want to get more police hired in the city, I want to make sure to pay our firefighters adequately, and make sure we work with developers to provide affordable homeownership opportunities,” said Campa-Najjar.

The businessman said he wants to ensure make sure the city gets its share of state and federal dollars.

“There’s $1.2 trillion out there in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed and I have not seen it invested in the city,” Campa-Najjar said.

FOX 5’s Misha DiBono talked with voters who say they want their city leaders to be more responsive.

“We need much more involvement here in Chula Vista ignored a lot in terms of we need more fordable housing need more attention to the community,” said one resident.

For more election coverage from FOX 5, click HERE.