CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Mayor John McCann updated his community during his first State of the City address Tuesday. Some of the items he talked about were the growing homeless problems and the city projects along the Bayfront.

Flags were raised and a torch was ablaze at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center as hundreds gathered in the South Bay for the mayor’s address to the people of San Diego County’s second largest city.

“It’s being able to see a mayor that has a vision and purpose that’s able to unify our whole city to one city that’s called Chula Vista,” shared Delfina Gonzalez, who has lived there for 30 years.

The push for a 4-year university, a new library, along with the city’s Bayfront Hotel and Convention Center were among the top projects raised Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be Chula Vista’s decade,” said Mayor McCann.

The mayor touted the billions of dollars invested in the local economy and the more than 4,000 construction jobs brought along with such projects.

“It’s so exciting to see the money being put back into that area,” shared Ismael Betancourt, who’s lived in Chula Vista for four decades. “Especially with the Bayfront being built. It needs to be redone.”

Mayor McCann also recognized housing options to address the growing homeless population. This includes a 64-unit bridge shelter and the purchase of Palomar Motel, a long-term housing site and safe parking spot.

“That gives those people living in their cars a chance to be able to find parking, to be able to find amenities, and get services so they can get off the street,” explained McCann.

Not mentioned, however, was the contentious Harborside Park, which was closed due to a rise in criminal activity and health matters.

“We want to see Harborside Park reopen. On the west side, we only have four very small parks,” Gonzalez said.

The mayor did address the matter before the address with FOX 5 as other city leaders vie for a different approach with the land.

“Some people want to create housing there, it’s going to take years and years,” he said. “The people in Harborside deserve a park.”