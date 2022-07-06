CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Sweetwater Union High School District held a virtual facilities meeting Wednesday evening to give updates on improvements to schools district-wide, including Castle Park High School.

Castle Park families are feeling heard after months of their calls for attention to the mounting issues on campus including broken windows, peeling paint, termite dust and missing ceiling tiles.

Wednesday’s presentation included showing several projects at various campuses already underway and those that fall under a draft project schedule which will be pursued this fall with an estimated bond money issuance of 200-million dollars.

Castle Park High School was listed to receive nearly $50 million going toward building and site improvements as well as athletic facilities.

There are four new stadiums the district has been allowed to start the design process on, including Castle Park, Bonita Vista, Chula Vista and Southwest high schools.

Chief Facilities and Operations Officer Janea Quirk said there’s a reason why those four stadiums never happened, citing “very unusual and costly impacts” that go along with those campuses.

“I think historically folks have looked at it, scratched their head, and said no moving on and have kind of left those,” Quirk said.

The facilities team says it is meeting again next week to continue to refine plans for the new stadiums because they will be a big undertaking that will take years to complete.