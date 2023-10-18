NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A bomb threat directed towards Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City prompted the school district to cancel in-person classes Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to parents on Friday, Oct. 13, Superintendent Leighangela Brady explained that precautionary measures would be taken to protect the safety of students and staff.

The threat, which was directed towards the school for the date of Wednesday, Oct. 18, is currently under investigation by the National City Police Department (NCPD).

Brady says the school district decided to hold a “remote learning day” out a abundance of caution. Law enforcement is expected to sweep the school campus Wednesday to make sure it is secure ahead of classes Thursday.

“Please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are taking all necessary precaution to safeguard their well-being,” Brady stated. “We greatly appreciate your understand and cooperation during this time.”

On Tuesday, NCPD said detectives and officers successfully identified, located, and apprehended an 11-year-old suspect believed to be responsible for issuing the threat. According to authorities, substantial evidence allegedly connects this individual to the crime.

The active threat posed to the elementary school has been mitigated, NCPD said. Despite this, police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Classes at Lincoln Acres Elementary School are expected to be back in session Thursday.