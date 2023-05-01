NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An arson investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a National City vehicle repair shop.

Around 2:20 a.m., a passerby reported seeing black smoke and hearing explosions coming from a business located at 1902 Highland Avenue, according to the National City Police Department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze a short time after arriving on scene.

Footage captured of the scene shows fire damage to the building as well as a vehicle inside the shop that was heavily burned.

There were no injuries related to this incident, according to police.

The owner of the business was notified and came out to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and arson investigators were called out to look into the incident.