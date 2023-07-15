The scene of an apartment fire on Iris Avenue on July 15, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A Saturday morning apartment fire in the Nestor neighborhood has left 10 people displaced, fire officials confirmed to FOX 5.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2000 block of Iris Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

The blaze was located at a residential four-unit apartment building and SDFD says crews have since extinguished the fire.

According to fire officials, no one was home in the unit where the fire started. There were no injuries reported in connection to this incident.

A total of 10 residents were displaced due to fire and smoke damage. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

SDFD says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but arson isn’t suspected.