SAN DIEGO – A 16-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was stabbed late Friday evening in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, officials said Saturday.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department were first called to the 1600 block of Oro Vista Road around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Officer Dave O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the 16-year-old was uncooperative in the matter.

As officers were investigating this shooting, Chula Vista Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim who had been brought into a hospital in South Bay. The victim, a 19-year-old man, had sustained at least one stab wound to the neck and was taken to the hospital by two friends.

The victim in this incident was unable to speak with police but his companions told officers that the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Oro Vista Road. The 19-year-old was later taken to UCSD for emergency surgery and is currently expected to survive.

At this time, police say they are unable to determine if the two incidents are related.

Both incidents remain under investigation by detectives with the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.