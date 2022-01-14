Skip to content
FOX 5 San Diego
San Diego
55°
LIVE NOW
FOX 5 News at 1 p.m.
San Diego
55°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
FOX 5 News
FOX 5 News Now
Live Events
Video Center
Program Schedule
News
Morning News
Traffic
Local
California
National
COVID-19
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Health
Politics
Inside California Politics
Technology
Business
Entertainment
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Destination California
Explore San Diego
Community Calendar
BestReviews
Black History Month
Auto Update
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos/Videos
Seen On FOX 5
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About
Newsletters
App
News Tips
Copy of a News Story
Program Schedule
Our Team
Regional News Partners
Jobs at FOX 5
Zoom Backgrounds
High-Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
KSWB-TV EEO File
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With FOX 5
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
The LOCAList SD
Be Our Guest
Search
Please enter a search term.
South Bay
Man suspected of killing grandma with baseball bat
Top South Bay Headlines
Imperial Beach fears storm problems ahead of rain
3 arrested in Victoria’s Secret thefts
3 killed in Chula Vista crash identified
3 dead when car slams into tree in Chula Vista
Republic Services to provide credit to homes impacted …
Loved ones mourn South Bay soccer standout
More South Bay
South Bay soccer star killed in El Cajon crash
Chula Vista pushes Republic Services for trash strike …
Man, 28, dies in South Bay rollover crash
Man shot, killed in South Bay alley identified
Chula Vista says Republic Services owes refunds to …
Body found beneath I-805 overpass