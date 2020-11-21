South Bay teen hospitalized after getting stabbed in fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in a stabbing attack in the South Bay.

The victim and a friend were on Thermal Avenue near Satellite Boulevard in the Egger Highlands area at 10:30 p.m. Friday when a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to them and two suspects got out of the back and began fighting with the victim, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects threw a bottle at the victim and stabbed him in the hip, then jumped back in the vehicle, which was last seen southbound on Thermal Avenue, Heims said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.