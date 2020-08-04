South Bay teachers hold ‘motor march’ to push for safe school reopening

CHULA VISTA, Calif — A group of parents and teachers in the Chula Vista Elementary School District held a “motor march” Monday to advocate for the safe reopening of schools.

Chula Vista Educators organized the motorcade, which started at the Chula Vista Center shopping mall and ended at the Otay Ranch Mall. Participants wrote “until it’s safe” on car windows and honked horns to make sure they were heard.

Teachers are hoping to put pressure on the Chula Vista Elementary School District to make sure they prioritize safety when reopening schools.

“Children are our future and we lose them, we lose our future,” one teacher said.

Chula Vista is one of the hardest areas hit the hardest by coronavirus in San Diego County. Educators want enhanced sanitation, testing, tracing and social distancing protocols, along with enough protective equipment. They also want the county to at least be off the states watch list before reopening for in-person classes.

“If we don’t get an understanding of a plan, we won’t participate when school starts at the end of August,” said Courtney Green with Chula Vista Educators.

Chula Vista Elementary School District sent FOX 5 a statement stating that leadership understands their concerns and the health and wellness of staff and students is paramount. They will be looking for state and county health guidelines in terms of reopening.

The district is set to reopen for distance learning August 31.