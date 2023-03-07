NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, education officials said.

The arrest occurred at the Lincoln Acres campus around 8 a.m., National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady told FOX 5 in a statement.

“The arrest took place on campus but was away from students, as both law enforcement and our site staff collaborated to ensure that student learning and the campus climate were not interrupted. We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news,” Brady said.

Brady confirmed the student no longer attends the National School District, and that officials are unaware of any other victims.

“The district will cooperate with law enforcement and cannot comment any further on the pending investigation. We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost,” Brady said.

School officials have not released the teacher’s name at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.