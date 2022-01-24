South Bay star athlete dies in crash near US-Mexico border

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Family, friends and teammates are mourning the death of a student-athlete from Chula Vista who died in a crash over the weekend.

Micah Pietila-Wiggs, 21, was driving a Ford F-150 truck southbound on Interstate 5, north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry around 5 a.m. Saturday when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. He was rushed to UCSD Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

A memorial in memory of Micah Pietila-Wiggs outside the Eastlake Little League complex. (KSWB)

Pietila-Wiggs began his baseball career when he played in the Eastlake Little League. Coaches say he was instrumental in taking the team to the 2013 World Series, playing second base as a middle schooler.

He went on to graduate from Eastlake High School in 2018, then spent the 2019 season with the University of New Mexico before transferring to Santa Ana College.

Eastlake Little League has opened the trophy case outside its main complex, where a memorial of candles, flowers and framed photos was growing Monday afternoon.

“Micah was loved and admired by so many,” the Eastlake Little League Board told FOX 5 in a statement. “This is evident in the outpouring of messages of that Eastlake Little League has received since the news of this tragic loss. Micah touched so many lives throughout this community.”

John Coyne, Pietila-Wiggs’ former assistant coach at the University of New Mexico, told FOX 5 of the impact he had on his teammates.

“Micah made the world a better place,” Coyne said. “He was the first person to pick his teammates up if they were down and push them to be better every day. He always had a smile on his face, upbeat energy, and a huge heart. He will be missed very much.”

A vigil will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m.