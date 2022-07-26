SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of breaking into a South Bay condominium unit Tuesday was arrested after a lengthy standoff with officers, police said.

Shortly after 5 a.m., residents living on Caminito Hiedra, just east of Interstate 5 in the Otay Mesa West area, reported seeing a man forcing his way into the unit, San Diego police Lt. Christian Sharp told OnScene.TV. Officers arrived and soon heard screaming from a teenage girl living there.

“This male was armed with a knife,” Sharp said. “He had no relation to the family whatsoever.”

That’s when officers made an “emergency entry” into the unit and rescued the teenager and her mother, according to Sharp. The man then forced his way through a window to a second-story ledge above the unit’s garage, prompting a standoff with officers.

Sharp said officers recovered the knife from the man, but they were concerned that either he or they would be injured by going up on the ledge to arrest him.

They negotiated with the man for roughly two hours, during which time Sharp said officers had difficulty communicating with him as he spoke about “demons” and “witchcraft.” The man eventually agreed to come down on a ladder and he was arrested without incident.

Neither the man nor the tenants of the condo were hurt, according to Sharp.

“He’s looking at a minimum of two to three felonies,” Sharp said. “He’s also under the influence and extremely incoherent at this point. We don’t know who he is. We’re trying to identify him.”

No further details on the incident were shared.