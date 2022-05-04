CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police are investigating a shooting stemming from a dispute between two drivers near a busy Otay Ranch intersection, the agency said.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. on Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, part of a bustling business corridor featuring restaurants, hotels and a nearby Walmart store. Police say it began as a dispute that escalated when one driver shot the other and then fled the area.

The victim also left the scene and was being transported to an area hospital, a watch commander said. They appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

No description was provided of the shooter and few other details were available. In a tweet, the agency said, “the incident is over,” noting the investigation remains ongoing.

“No current threat exists to the community,” police said.

Officers closed down eastbound traffic from state Route 125 for the investigation. Travelers are being urged to use alternate routes for the immediate future.

Check back for updates on this developing story.