South Bay school in ‘secure campus’ mode as police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a suspect through backyards near a school in San Ysidro Thursday morning, and administrators went into “secure campus” mode as a precaution.

Nicoloff Elementary School, on San Ysidro Boulevard near Interstate 5 and state Route 905, took the measure around 10 a.m. when they got word of the police chase nearby.

San Diego Police Department confirmed they had been chasing a person with a warrant out for their arrest, and that the suspect had leaped fences into backyards near the school as they ran from officers. There was no reason to believe there was a direct threat to the school, however, SDPD said.

Typically, schools lock doors and gates and keep students inside but continue teaching when they enter a “secure campus” mode, whereas “lockdowns” generally refer to situations that cease all normal school operations.

