South Bay residents are invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO– South Bay residents are invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro, said Media Director Meredith Gibson of Public Strategies in a press release.

San Diegans who have lost a loved one are invited to decorate a community altar with ofrendas, flowers and nonflammable candles to keep their memory alive, Gibson explained. Both adults and children are welcome.

Día de Los Muertos is a celebration of life. Rather than mourn the deceased, the day is marked with enthusiasm and joy to honor loved ones, the press release noted.

One place of celebration is set for the San Ysidro Civic Center at 212 W. Park Ave in San Ysidro. Residents are invited to join in on activities starting Oct. 31 until Nov. 4.

Another celebration will take place at Lincoln Acres Branch Library at 2725 Granger Ave. in National City. Activities at this location will begin Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.

Both of these events are hosted by Partnerships 4 Success, which promotes equitable opportunities among under-resourced Latino residents in the Southern Border Region of San Diego County.