South Bay pileup crash leaves 3 badly hurt

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – At least three people were badly hurt Tuesday in a pileup on a South Bay thoroughfare.

The wreck occurred at about 11 a.m. on East H Street, near Paseo Del Rey in Chula Vista, police said.

At least three vehicles were involved in the accident, during which one of them toppled over onto its side and caught fire, according to Lt. Gino Grippo of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment of injuries — including internal trauma and broken bones — that were serious but apparently not life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The accident forced closures of traffic lanes in the area until shortly before 3 p.m., according to Grippo.

