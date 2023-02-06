SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy captain of Chula Vista was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with cyberstalking a civilian woman, prosecutors said.

Theodore E. Essenfeld, 51, is accused of registering a fake Facebook, LinkedIn, email and cellular phone accounts using the woman’s name, biographical information and photographs without her knowledge or consent over an 18-month period, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release.

“Essenfeld posted erotic and sexually-explicit content to the Facebook account, including photos and videos of the woman that she had previously privately shared with him, as well as graphic media files, or “memes,” Thornton said.

The Navy captain is also suspected of using the imposter Facebook account, which falsely made it appear that the woman was seeking dates, to engage with Facebook-related dating services, according to the indictment. Essenfeld allegedly created an imposter LinkedIn account as well, falsely advertising the woman as a professional pole dancer.

“The indictment alleges a disturbing campaign of betrayed trust, harassment, and intimidation,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “This Office is committed to protecting victims of cyberstalking and holding perpetrators accountable for malicious internet activity.”

If you or someone you know has experienced cyberstalking by an active duty service member, please contact the following anonymous tip lines: www.ncis.navy.mil (Navy and Marines), https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html (Army), and https://www.osi.af.mil/Submit-a-Tip/ (Air Force), or call the Department of Defense Hotline at (800) 424-9098.

Victims of cyberstalking by non-active duty members should contact local law enforcement or the FBI or HSI field office.