SAN DIEGO – A 46-year-old South Bay man died late Thursday after being found unresponsive by county sheriff’s deputies in his cell at San Diego Central Jail, the agency said.

Just before 10:50 p.m., deputies in the housing module found Lonnie Newton Rupard in the cell where he was alone at the time, sheriff’s Lt. Joel Stranger said in a news release. Rupard was arrested and booked into jail in December on charges of Post Release Community Supervision revocation.

He’d previously been released from custody in May 2021 on the PRCS program following a 2019 conviction for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

According to Stranger, deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures on Rupard until they were relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel. He was transported to an area hospital, but later was pronounced dead there.

Investigators from the sheriff’s Homicide Unit are probing Rupard’s death. The National City resident had no obvious signs of trauma and no evidence of foul play was found, Stranger said.

Rupard is the second death reported this week at the jail after 22-year-old William Schuck of Orange County was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday. Their deaths come at a time when the sheriff’s department is under heavy scrutiny following the release of a blistering report from the California State Auditor into county jail deaths.

From 2006 to 2020, the sheriff’s department’s seven detention centers had 185 fatalities, a staggeringly high rate that California State Auditor Michael Tilden wrote: “raises concerns about underlying systemic issues with the Sheriff’s Department’s policies and practices.”

In the time since the report’s release, the department rolled out a body-worn camera program for deputies in jails, among other promised changes.

An autopsy on Rupard is slated to be conducted Saturday by the Medical Examiner’s Office.