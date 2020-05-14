South Bay leaders to ramp up COVID-19 testing

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — South Bay leaders are joining San Diego County health officials in ramping up daily COVID-19 testing in an effort to stem the tide of the virus.

It comes amid concerns of National City charting the highest rate of coronavirus infections in the county. Although the city was one of the first local municipalities to require people wear protective face coverings in public, it’s still reporting a steady amount of cases, accounting for roughly 5% of all positive results for COVID-19 in the county.

To date, the county and its health partners have conducted more than 88,000 tests — including about 3,500 tests in the past 24 hours — for coronavirus, recording 5,278 positive tests and 194 deaths.

National City officials believe they can help the county reach its goal of conducting 5,200 coronavirus tests each day, now with the assistance of two new point-of-care testing machines.

Testing on the new machines began Tuesday, said Neerav Jadeja, CEO of Paradise Valley Hospital.

“We’re going to continue to be able to test,” Jadeja said. “The machine has a capacity of doing, each test takes about 45 minutes to an hour to run. We have two machines so we can do about 48 tests in a 24 hour period. As of today, we’re going to continue.”

Priority testing will be given to those showing overt signs of COVID-19 as well as health care workers and anyone who has been identified as having been exposed to the disease.

County health leaders worry there is a chance that the ailing Tijuana health system might force patients across the border in the next few weeks.

So far, South Bay hospitals are reporting they still are not at maximum capacity.

“The hospital is still a safe place,” Jadeja said. “We do have positive patients, but we are taking every precaution we can to ensure the safety of anyone that visits the hospital.”