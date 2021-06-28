South Bay house fire displaces 6

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A midday fire damaged a home in a San Ysidro-area neighborhood Monday, displacing six residents.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. on an exterior wall of the two-story house in the 1700 block of Lonja Way, just east of Interstate 5 and south of state Route 905, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames spread to the second floor and attic of the residence before crews were able to subdue them, the city agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the four adults and two children who live in the home arrange for emergency shelter.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.