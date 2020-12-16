South Bay family plans to give away treasured gift they bought for late daughter

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Six years ago, Allen Adkins bought his 9-year-old daughter the perfect birthday present.

Allen and Kirsten Adkins plan to give away the Schwinn bicycle — the perfect birthday gift — they got six years ago for their late daughter Madelynn.

“It has the knobby tires to go off the trails, had the gears she wanted,” he said.

To this very day, the Schwinn bicycle is in perfect condition because it’s sat in the family’s garage untouched and unridden. That’s because just before their daughter Madelynn’s 10th birthday, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“When they give you a diagnosis like that, it’s immediate,” her mother Kirstin said. “You’re doing surgery in 24 hours, then radiation, then straight to chemo. It’s tough.”

In all, Maddie endured 28 radiation treatments and multiple surgeries. She did it all with a smile, and not to mention a little karaoke with her sister Vivianna.

“My nickname for her was ‘MaddieMoo’ and hers for me was ‘VivoHippo,’” Vivianna said. “I kind of followed her around everywhere.”

She’d planned on following her big sister around on her brand new bike, too. For a while, things were even looking up. That is, until doctors spotted something else during an MRI.

“June of 2016, the doctor sat us down and said you better start creating memories because that’s all you have,” Kirstin said.

And they made plenty of memories. The family spent the next four months going on a cruise and soaking up the time together until Madelynn died in the fall of 2016. This week, she would have celebrated her 16th birthday.

In recognition of it, the family posted on Facebook that they plan to give away her unused bike to a family in need for the Christmas holiday.

“It’s so hard to part with their belongings after they’re gone,” Allen said. “That’s the reason her bike has been sitting in the garage for all these years.”

They said the response has been overwhelming.

“Oh yeah, I wish I had twenty bikes to give away,” Kirstin said.

For the past few days, Allen has been preparing the chain and the tires for its future home. Now they’re also preparing to let go.

“It’s difficult, but I think it would make her proud,” he said. “I think she’ll be happy to know someone else is using it.”