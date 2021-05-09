South Bay family honoring mothers lost to COVID-19

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – This Mother’s Day is a lot different for the Wilson family after losing their mother due to COVID-19, now they are working to make sure no one else has to go through what they did.

Brenda Wilson’s mission is to be able to vaccinate as many people in her community as possible.

Along with her Church, Iglesia Cristiana Getsemani, they where able to vaccinate 250 people on Saturday May 1 in partnership with UCSD Health.

Brenda says the vaccine clinic was in honor of her mother, Josefina Wilson, who lost her battle against COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic last year.

“We want people to get vaccinated because it’s how you are going to avoid the pain our family has gone through,” said Brenda Wilson.

Josefina originally from Sinaloa, Mexico moved to Chula Vista to raise her family.

“I remember with my mom, gathering together and going to play loteria in her house we had so much fun. We tried to do that every month and always had fun with her and around her,” said Zayda Sarinana, Brenda’s sister.

Brenda describes her mother’s COVID experience as lonely because she didn’t want to put her children in harm’s way, “the initial COVID experience the coughing the weakness the not eating, she went through that on her own because she did not want to burden us.”

After suffering a fall, Josefina was finally hospitalized and put on a ventilator for 3 weeks. She wasn’t alone, her son also battling COVID and on a ventilator.

“Her worry and her concern was more over my brother than herself,” said Brenda. “She told me the last time I talked to her, take care of your brother make sure that he gets better.”

Josefina lost her battle against COVID, but her son made a full recovery.

“God may have not have answered our prayers, but I know he answered hers,” said Brenda.

The second dose clinic is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Getsemani Church, located at 3065 Beyer Blvd. Walk-ins for first dose vaccinations are welcome – UCSD health will reschedule second dose appointments at another location.