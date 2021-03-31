South Bay district won’t bring kids back on campus until late July

by: Chris Biele

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The South Bay Union School District Board voted this week to hold off on returning to in-person learning until July 26, saying survey results showed parents are still split on distance learning.

In a letter to parents, administrators said roughly half of district families want to keep having kids learn from home and the other half want to return to in-person school days, according to their poll.

The district superintendent and board president did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Parents who spoke to FOX 5 were on the side of returning to in-person learning.

“I just felt like, if it was right down the middle … then have them do distant learning and have the rest of the students go back in,” said Krystal Lopez, a parent of two.

“It’s really disheartening,” said another parent of two, Becky Torres. “I’m just hoping that the vaccines will help get the schools open.”

