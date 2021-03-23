South Bay community groups call on police to end use of license plate reader system

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Community groups in Chula Vista are calling on the city and its police department to stop using a controversial license plate reader system.

Technology used in the department’s automated license plate reader program, or ALPR, allows cameras to take photos of license plates and log the location, time and date of each vehicle. Data doesn’t include names or addresses. Chula Vista police currently operate four ALPR cameras, which are mounted on patrol units.

Ten out of 12 local law enforcement agencies use some form of similar technology.

But local residents say their concerns about the system largely have been ignored since it first was reported that data collected in the system was being shared with immigration officials and other agencies nationwide.

“We found out about this program — not from our city officials — but from an article in the San Diego Union-Tribune in early December,” said Maragaret Baker with South Bay People Power. “Since then, we community members have been asking for transparency.”

At Tuesday’s Chula Vista City Council meeting, police gave a presentation on the history of the ALPR program and how it works. ALPR was approved by council in 2007, but in 2017 the police department did not have to receive council approval to purchase more equipment and enter a partnership with Vigilant Solutions.

The partnership granted access to a database including agencies from across the country.

“In fact, there are many cases that would have not been closed or solved without the use of the ALPR system and it’s been invaluable,” Capt. Eric Thunberg said.

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said that hearing concerns that data was being shared with ICE and U.S. Border Patrol caused the department to “stop and to reevaluate.”

“We immediately suspended sharing data with both agencies enter further evaluation and examination of our program,” Kennedy said.

Police are holding a workshop to gather more community input at 4 p.m. on April 7. An updated report on the system will be presented at council’s meeting on April 20.

Community members held a press conference prior to Tuesday’s meeting, saying they’re unwilling to work on the system and are calling for the city to stop using it.

“The city of Chula Vista in the context that we’re in today needs to end it, not mend it,” said Salvador Sarmiento with the National Day Laborer Network.