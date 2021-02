CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Chula Vista city officials and the family of May "Maya" Millete held an emotional news conference and vigil Friday outside the Chula Vista Police Department to ask for the public's help in finding the missing mother of three.

Millete was last seen around 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.