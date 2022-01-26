Son suspected of killing mother in Lakeside home

LAKESIDE, Calif. – The 79-year-old woman who died this week in a Lakeside home is the mother of the man who was jailed on suspicion of her murder, San Diego County sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday.

An autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Judith Terrebonne Anderson as the woman found Monday unresponsive and with traumatic injuries at a home in the 9400 block of Riverview Drive, Lt. Joel Stranger said in a news release. Despite lifesaving measures by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, Anderson died at the scene.

The autopsy determined Anderson’s cause of death was “sharp force injuries” and the manner of her death is a homicide, Stranger said.

When deputies checked the home, they detained 50-year-old Arleigh Clifford Anderson. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.