Son of late FOX 5 anchor Loren Nancarrow sings national anthem at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The son of late local television icon Loren Nancarrow sang the national anthem at Wednesday’s Padres game, and Kathleen Bade caught up with him about the influence her former FOX 5 co-anchor had on his life.

Graham Nancarrow also spoke with Bade about the honor of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of the hometown crowd and finally playing before a live audience after a year of shutdowns.

“It feels really good to go back and get love and support from the hometown and be able to sing at a professional baseball game of my favorite team,” Graham said. “Living the dream.”

It was a dream his dad, who lost his battle to brain cancer in 2013, fully endorsed.

When asked what was the best piece of advice Loren ever gave him, Graham said it was not to give up on what you love.

“To this day, I have not given up on what I love because of those words,” Graham said. “And if he didn’t approve of my dream, I can’t say I would be living it right now. He had such an influence on my life.”

Graham used this past pandemic year to form a new band, penning a song that landed their video on Country Music Television.

“We wrote a song called ‘I Understand (I Will Never Understand)’ and it’s about the injustice going on in America right now,” Graham said.

Wednesday wasn’t Graham’s first time up to bat singing the national anthem at a Padres game.

“A lot of botched national anthems throughout California over the last 10 years, so now I’m finally ready for the big leagues,” Graham said.

He says there is a little more pressure to get it right when your last name is Nancarrow.

“I do want to honor his legacy, I don’t want to make an embarrassment of it,” Graham said.

Bade asked Graham what San Diegans might not know about his dad, despite Loren appearing in their living rooms for more than 30 years.

“They probably didn’t get to see his quirky side,” Graham said. “His sense of humor was just off the chain.”

Graham also spoke about the unique bond over baseball he shared with his dad.

“He’d go to all my games,” Graham said. “If I had a game when he was working, he would do a live shot from the game. It was just the coolest. It meant so much to me.”