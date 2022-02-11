Son of beloved WWII vet to complete 50-state tour in his memory

The late Sidney Walton, pushed in a wheelchair by his son Paul, salutes service members during a stop on his No Regrets Tour. Paul has taken up the mantle and is trying to complete the tour in 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Paul Walton)

SAN DIEGO — When World War II veteran Sidney Walton, who traveled the country even as he surpassed age 100, died last October, he came up just short of a major goal.

Walton, who spent much of his adult life in San Diego, had been working on his “No Regrets Tour”: attempting to visit all 50 states and meet all 50 governors “in a campaign to raise awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made to save America,” his son, Paul Walton, wrote.

In the end, he came up just 10 states shy of his goal: He visited Oklahoma in September 2021 to meet his 40th state leader, Gov. Kevin Stitt. A few days later, he “passed away peacefully” in Santa Monica “surrounded by his loving family,” according to his son.

Now Paul is taking up the 50-state mantle. The 66-year-old is finishing his dad’s tour by visiting the remaining 10 states, delivering his father’s message to each governor. It’s now fittingly named the No Regrets “Memorial” Tour.

When his father died, Paul Walton’s remaining stops included New Mexico, Colorado, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware. As of Feb. 11, only the final four remained.

Walton is sharing word of the program and raising funds for the tour on the “Go Sidney Go” website. He reached out to FOX 5 Friday to mark what would have ben his father’s 103rd birthday. He expects to complete the tour by mid-March.

Sidney Walton lived a life marked by military service and advocacy for others who served. “I joined the Army to fight Hitler,” he was quoted as saying, in a family obituary.

Walton left City College of New York at age 21 to enlist just nine months before Pearl Harbor.

He later had a civilian job at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, where he lived starting in 1960. Walton lived in Clairemont until his wife’s death in 1982, at which time he moved to Rancho Bernardo.

One of the many highlights in Walton’s later life included honors during the Super Bowl LIV coin toss. The San Diegan also met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as part of ceremonies marking the 75th year since D-Day.