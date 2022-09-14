SAN DIEGO — The son of a woman who was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, San Diego police said.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, a 65-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body on the beach in front of the 700 block of Reed Avenue, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she died.

Several hours later, around 11 a.m., police arrested her son, 27-year-old Daniel Caldera, two blocks away at 4400 Mission Boulevard. He was booked into jail on a murder charge.

Authorities are waiting to release the victim’s name until they have notified other family members of her death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.