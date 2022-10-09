SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at a home on Brassica Street, located north of Ragweed Street, around 7 p.m., Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department confirmed with FOX 5.

Police initially received a report of a man who allegedly grabbed several knives, punched his mother in the nose and bit his father.

Upon arrival, an officer had a knife thrown at him by the suspect, police said. The officer was not injured.

The man surrendered to officers around 8 p.m. as they surrounded the home.