‘Something huge hit us’: Passenger of car struck by small plane on Del Mar freeway shares frightful moments

SAN DIEGO — The passenger of a car that was struck by a small plane on the I-5 freeway in Del Mar is sharing the frightful moments of the incident.

“We we just driving down the freeway, just talking when all of a sudden we just felt something huge hit us and glass shattered everywhere,” she said. “All of sudden, we just see the plane in front of us.”

The woman told FOX 5 that she and her husband were driving down the freeway during a trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary when they felt something big hit their car.

“We were scared out of our minds,” she said. “I felt like there was so much adrenaline that I didn’t realize at first if I was hurt.”

She said she and her husband both escaped serious injury.

“The people that were driving behind us drove by us after and let us know that it literally landed on top of our car,” she said. “There’s jet fuel all over the back of our back seat. All of my clothes are soaked and there’s glass everywhere.”

She said what transpired did not feel like it actually happened, “let alone on their anniversary.”

“It’s definitely a story to tell our families,” she said.

The incident prompted all southbound lanes of I-5 at Via De La Valle to close, along with the northbound HOV lane, according to Caltrans.