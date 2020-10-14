Some students at Point Loma Nazarene ordered to shelter in place amid rash of new virus cases

SAN DIEGO – Students living in some residence halls at Point Loma Nazarene University have been ordered to shelter in place after 12 new coronavirus cases were reported on campus, university officials said Tuesday.

The private university has notified students in four residence halls not to leave their respective floors until being cleared to do so by the PLNU Wellness Center, according to a letter by Jake Gilbertson, PLNU’s dean of students. Fifty students also have been identified by the university as being “close contacts” to individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

“Please keep the residents of these halls in your prayers while we ensure they are cared for and supported during this time,” Gilbertson said.

Positive cases have been traced in the following areas:

Klassen Hall (3rd North): three positive cases in isolation

Hendricks Hall (1st South): four positive cases in isolation

Young Hall (4th Floor): three positive cases in isolation

Nease Hall: two unrelated cases

The university has amended its face covering policy, now requiring those on campus to wear face coverings “at all times” except when dining, exercising or when alone at home.

It also is closing Nicholson Commons for indoor dining, but outdoor dining options remain.

“The recent developments do not impact our current plans for continued residential living this fall,” Gilbertson said. “However, this should be a reminder to us all to continue to practice the three W’s: wear face coverings, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”