Some SDSU classes resume in person Monday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University is reopening its classrooms for limited in-person learning starting Monday.

The move comes nearly six weeks after the university made the call to move all classes online. Officials said it was because 64 students tested positive for COVID-19. That was during the second week of school. Fast forward to now, more than 1,100 students have tested positive for coronavirus.

“It was like just 200 this day, 300 the next day. It was crazy,” freshman James Snoke said.

He said he had one in-person class before it was moved online. He was hoping that class would go back to in-person after the university announced some courses would resume starting Monday. Although his isn’t moving to the classroom, Snoke and fellow Aztec Callum Magarian said they believe it’s a good step.

“I think it’s a good thing for sure,” Snoke said. “It gives us some feeling of normality, you know? Like getting to be in-person is just a good experience.”

With some classes coming back, students will have to follow several new guidelines. They will be required to be tested for coronavirus every 14 days. That includes students taking in-person courses and living on-campus. All instructors and students have to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and have their temperatures checked daily.

The university said most students going back to in-person learning are upperclassmen and grad students. Time inside the classroom is essential to make sure the students graduate on time, officials said.