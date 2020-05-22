Some San Diego shopping malls get reopening date

SAN DIEGO — Some of San Diego’s most notable shopping malls plan to reopen next week with new health and safety protocols for customers.

Four shopping centers including Westfield UTC, Mission Valley, North County and Plaza Bonita will reopen to the community on May 29, a Westfield spokeswoman said in an email Thursday. The decision comes following approval by the state this week of a San Diego County plan which called for dine-in restaurants and in-store retail to reopen with modifications.

The centers reopen with adjusted hours, now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. They’ve also implemented a series of new measures including increasing the frequency of cleaning “high-touch areas” and monitoring the number of guests entering each center.

“We are excited to welcome back guests and come together as a community again,” said Nino Rodriguez, vice president of shopping center management. “As we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our centers will be equipped to provide a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, retailers and employees.

“We are committed to ensuring the best experience possible as we prepare to open our doors again.”

More information on the reopenings is available to customers through Westfield’s Answers on the Spot program, which offers responses by text or online chat from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Malls can be reached at 858-914-2752 (Westfield UTC), 619-324-3686 (Mission Valley), 760-232-6217 (North County) and 619-485-1770 (Plaza Bonita).