SAN DIEGO — Sunday library hours will be making its way back for certain locations around San Diego, officials said.

Readers can now go to the library every day of the week as Sunday hours will start this Sunday at 14 of San Diego’s 36 library locations, the city said in a news release Wednesday. Those branches will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., which were standard before the coronavirus pandemic.

“The City is excited to restore these vital library services to residents,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan said. “The success of the recent City career fair allowed the San Diego Public Library to fill the positions that make these Sunday hours possible. More than 200 people applied to work at the library, which is a testament to the great work that SDPL does every day.”

Sunday hours will be offered at the following locations:

Carmel Valley Library

Central Library

City Heights/Weingart Library

La Jolla/Riford Library

Logan Heights Library

Mira Mesa Library

Mission Valley Library

North University Community Library

Otay Mesa-Nestor Library

Pacific Beach/Taylor Library

Point Loma/Hervey Library

Rancho Bernardo Library

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library

Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library

All San Diego public libraries open on Monday and Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Book drops can be done 24 hours a day, seven days a week.