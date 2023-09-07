SAN DIEGO — Some Point Loma parents have kept their children home from school in recent days, citing safety concerns after an alleged threat was made by a student.

Over a dozen parents and some students gathered in front of Correia Middle School Thursday to call on school officials to take action after a reported gun threat last week.

In addition to the alleged gun threat, some parents have raised concern over claims of sexual harassment against students that they feel have not been properly addressed.

One mother who was demonstrating outside the school Thursday told FOX 5 that her daughter was sexually harassed at school. She said the student who allegedly harassed her daughter only received a one-week suspension.

The school says that the alleged gun threat was unfounded, with interim Principal Kyle Kupper releasing the following statement:

“We will continue to share any updates regarding the unsubstantiated threat to our campus, and unsubstantiated reports that a student has access to a weapon. School Police continue to collaborate with SDPD in its investigation, including making visits to homes of some students involved, and have determined there is no threat to our campus as a result of these allegations.” – Kyle Kupper, interim Principal, Correia Middle School

The school has scheduled a public safety forum that parents and students can attend where officials will host a discussion on the school’s safety protocols.

The forum will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Correia Auditorium. A Zoom link of the meeting will also be sent out to parents.