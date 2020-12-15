Some parents call for ‘redo’ of school year

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – As the fall semester winds down for students in San Diego County, many parents worry their children aren’t keeping up.

Some are supporting the idea of local school districts giving students an option to “redo” the school year.

“If I had the chance to put him back on campus and redo the school year, I’d absolutely do it,” said Ady Gaxiola, whose four kids are doing virtual learning from home.

She said her son, in his middle school years, is struggling the most. She said he tried to take his life earlier this year.

“It’s been very hard to say the least,” she said. “Now is the time to focus on the mental health.”

Craig Collins is one of many parents who saw a post on a local Facebook page that asked if parents would want a “redo” for their students next year.

“I’ve long said to my students and colleagues that we tend to rush kids off before they’re ready,” said Collins, who teaches at Olympian High School in Chula Vista.

Veneta Easter said she believes the district should consider the move for parents and children having a hard time but she doesn’t feel her two kids need to be held back. She said they are doing better this school year than last.

“They’re both getting As,” she said. “Normally, it’s Cs.”

FOX 5 contacted Sweetwater and Chula Vista Elementary School districts Tuesday. Despite hundreds of parents commenting on the post about a potential “redo,” both districts said they haven’t been contacted by parents about the idea.

A spokesperson for Chula Vista Elementary said they plan to reach out to individual principals to gauge interest with parents at their schools.